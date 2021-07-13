Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $87,184.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.94 or 0.00844307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

