HUNT Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $28.32 million and $56.09 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

