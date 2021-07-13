Hunter Westbrook Sells 5,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,225. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

