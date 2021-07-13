Hunter Westbrook Sells 5,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 5,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00.
Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,225. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $30.09.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
