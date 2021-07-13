Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $32,849.54 or 1.00354426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $10.45 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00114674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.14 or 1.00148530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00958307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

