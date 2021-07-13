HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson Buys 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.
HVBC stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
HV Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.