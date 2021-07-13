HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson Buys 1,000 Shares

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:HVBC) CEO Travis J. Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $20,860.00.

HVBC stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

