Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Hyatt Hotels worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE H opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

