Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of Hyatt Hotels worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 387,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

NYSE H opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.