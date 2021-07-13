Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $100,889.90 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 167,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,952. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.49.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $56,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

