Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $653,257.34 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $653,257.34 and $90.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

