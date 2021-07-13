HyperCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.92 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,917.41 or 1.00090094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.32 or 0.01238517 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.52 or 0.00381647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00380625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005364 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009295 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

