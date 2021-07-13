HyperExchange (HX) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $361,371.94 and approximately $4,282.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00112045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00152889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,472.50 or 1.00222029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.49 or 0.00933587 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars.

