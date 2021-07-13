HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $25,547.57 and approximately $3,794.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00876764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005399 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

