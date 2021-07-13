iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$67.59. iA Financial shares last traded at C$67.16, with a volume of 231,279 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.11.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 8.3800005 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

