IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBIBF. TD Securities increased their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

IBIBF stock remained flat at $$8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

