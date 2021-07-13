Iconic Token Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00121705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00155876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,559.83 or 0.99954122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.74 or 0.00953926 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

