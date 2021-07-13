Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 16,876.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Ideal Power worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2,269.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Ideal Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 108.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

