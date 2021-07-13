IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.14 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $4.14 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

