IG Gold Hits One Day Volume of $4,970.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $4,970.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.
- PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00043648 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051664 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About IG Gold
According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “
IG Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
