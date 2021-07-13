IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for about 2.9% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

