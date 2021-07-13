IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

IHS Markit stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.66. 3,443,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,504. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

