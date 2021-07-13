ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,199.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $280,122.07 and approximately $122,199.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,293,621 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

