imbrex (REX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $73,770.08 and approximately $214.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

