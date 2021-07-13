Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, an increase of 573.5% from the June 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 1,145.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

