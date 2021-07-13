Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 1,247 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $61,689.09.

Impinj stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

