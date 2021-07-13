Incent Price Tops $0.0712 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Incent coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $119,348.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00114674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00158794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,782.14 or 1.00148530 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.69 or 0.00958307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

