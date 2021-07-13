Independent Bank Co. (NYSE:IBCP) Director Acquires $22,600.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NYSE:IBCP) Director Ronia F. Kruse acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $22,600.00.

NYSE:IBCP opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

