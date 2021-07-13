Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00010686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $1,583.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00110061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00159371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.45 or 0.99962210 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.00961393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

