Infinera Co. (NYSE:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury Sells 14,850 Shares

Infinera Co. (NYSE:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.