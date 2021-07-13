Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 5,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,070. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Infinite Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

