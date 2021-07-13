Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ingredion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.