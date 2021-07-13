InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $120.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as high as $112.08 and last traded at $110.07, with a volume of 6635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.20.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMode by 111.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

