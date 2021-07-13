Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.37. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 272,288 shares.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.88%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

