Innovative Designs (NYSE:IVDN) & Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Critical Survey

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) and Innovative Designs (NYSE:IVDN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hugo Boss and Innovative Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugo Boss -14.84% -41.86% -12.41% Innovative Designs N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hugo Boss and Innovative Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugo Boss 2 5 1 0 1.88 Innovative Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hugo Boss presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Hugo Boss’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hugo Boss is more favorable than Innovative Designs.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hugo Boss and Innovative Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugo Boss $2.22 billion 1.90 -$250.84 million ($0.44) -27.27 Innovative Designs $220,000.00 31.57 -$840,000.00 N/A N/A

Innovative Designs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hugo Boss.

Risk & Volatility

Hugo Boss has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Designs has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Designs beats Hugo Boss on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products. It markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through online stores, freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, and factory outlets with approximately 7,350 sales points. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry. In addition, it offers INSULTEX material in bulk to non-competing customers; products that restore the waterproof character of the outer side of its arctic armor clothing; and cold weather headgears and base insulation clothing products. The company primarily sells its products through independent sales agents, agencies, retailers, and distributors, as well as through Website in the United States and Canada. Innovative Designs, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

