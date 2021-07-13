Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,311,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 354,551 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.09 and a 1-year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.