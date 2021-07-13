Insider Buying: AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00.

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 1,588,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,159. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 22nd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

