Insider Buying: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Acquires 77,517 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

BSX traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.53. 257,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,331. The company has a market cap of C$241.18 million and a PE ratio of -37.86. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.75.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

