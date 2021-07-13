Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KDNY) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,440.00.

KDNY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. 186,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,550. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

