Insider Buying: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 121,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

