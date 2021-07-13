Insider Buying: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 223,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 236.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 173,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 121,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
