Insider Buying: Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSE:CCEL) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSE:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy acquired 2,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Cryo-Cell International

On Friday, May 21st, David Portnoy acquired 1,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460.00.

NYSE CCEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

