Insider Buying: CV Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:CVSI) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

CV Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.27. CV Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.12.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

