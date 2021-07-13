Insider Buying: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) CEO Buys 12,800 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $15,616.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Yutaka Niihara bought 4,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,160.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Yutaka Niihara bought 4,504 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,575.84.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yutaka Niihara bought 1,500 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Yutaka Niihara bought 3,216 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,177.76.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Yutaka Niihara bought 2,490 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Yutaka Niihara bought 2,250 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 3,900 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $5,967.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 3,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,624.00.

NYSE:EMMA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.