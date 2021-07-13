Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.45. 76,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,110. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

Get ExlService alerts:

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.