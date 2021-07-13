Insider Buying: First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Vice Chairman Buys 1,054 Shares of Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NYSE:FCBP) Vice Chairman Phillip Thong purchased 1,054 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.38 per share, with a total value of $34,128.52.

Shares of FCBP opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

