Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Acquires 2,307 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie acquired 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $11,488.86.
Shares of NYSE FSP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 319,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,268. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.