Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$57,125.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$57,125.88.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of HLF traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.44. 4,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,933. High Liner Foods Inc has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.59 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

