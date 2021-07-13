Insider Buying: KemPharm, Inc. (NYSE:KMPH) CEO Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NYSE:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 1,500 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $21,645.00.

Shares of KMPH stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

