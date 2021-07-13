Insider Buying: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00.

Shares of NYSE LULU opened at $368.91 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

