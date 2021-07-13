Insider Buying: Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NYSE:LULU) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00.
Shares of NYSE LULU opened at $368.91 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
