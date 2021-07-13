Insider Buying: New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NWPP) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NWPP) Director Harold L. Keene purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $19,900.00.
Shares of NWPP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday.
