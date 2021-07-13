Insider Buying: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRTH) Director Buys 45,455 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00.

NYSE:PRTH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

