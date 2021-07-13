Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:RMBI) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $84,180.00.
Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.16.
Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile
