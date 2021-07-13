Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:RMBI) Director Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NYSE:RMBI) Director Jeffrey A. Jackson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $84,180.00.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

