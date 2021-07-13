Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NYSE:SONO) Director John B. Henneman III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00.

Sonos stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,222. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

